Thomas Cameron: New bid to find fugitive wanted over barman murder
- Published
Detectives have launched a fresh appeal to trace a fugitive wanted in connection with the murder of a barman outside a pub 15 years ago.
Thomas Cameron, 49, was shot dead in the car park of the Auchinairn Tavern, Bishopbriggs, on 28 June 2007.
Police want to speak to Derek Ferguson, who is thought to be living under a new identity in Spain.
On the anniversary of the murder Crimestoppers has doubled the reward it put up to solve the case to £10,000.
A dedicated website which enables members of the public to send information directly to the inquiry team, anonymously if they wish, has also been set-up.
Officers said Mr Cameron left the pub to speak to two men but, just a few minutes later, one of them pulled out a gun and shot him.
The incident happened at about 19:00 next to a busy road and opposite a row of shops.
But despite a series of high-profile appeals at the time and over the years since it remains unsolved.
Ferguson, who is in his late 50s, is unlikely to be known by his original name.
Police have also said he may no longer speak with a Scottish accent.
Last year the force released new images showing what Ferguson, who is the subject of an international arrest and features on the UK National Crime Agency's most wanted list, may look like now.
Det Ch Supt Paul Livingstone described the murder as a "horrific crime" and said his officers remained determined to solve the case.
He added: "Our extensive inquiries have never ceased, which underlines our unwavering commitment to tracking down Derek Ferguson.
"We are re-iterating our appeal for anyone who has any knowledge of his whereabouts to get in touch with any information which could help us trace him."
The senior officer welcomed the increased reward of up to £10,000 for information which leads to the fugitive's arrest.
Det Chief Supt Livingstone added: "If you know Derek Ferguson or have any information which will help us locate him, please come forward.
"Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be of significant assistance.
"If you are unsure whether information you know will assist our inquiries, please just share it with us."