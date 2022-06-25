Biker dies after crash with lorry near Cairndow
- Published
A man has died after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a lorry near Cairndow.
The 48-year-old man died at the scene on the A815, near the junction with the A83, at about 1400 on Monday.
The road was closed for four hours and no-one else was injured, police said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation to get in touch.
Police said the crash involved a black Yamaha FZS1000 motorbike and a blue Volvo FH540 lorry.
Sgt Douglas Scott, of Glasgow road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
"I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened or a group of motorcyclists travelling north on the A815 prior to the crash to get in touch.
"I would urge anyone who has dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact officers."