Man arrested over attempt to lure schoolgirl into car
A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged attempt to lure a 14-year-old girl into a car in East Renfrewshire.
The teenager was walking with friends in Harvie Avenue, Newton Mearns, when two men approached her and tried to persuade her to get into a red Vauxhall Meriva.
Police said the girl was left distressed after she was shouted at during the incident, which happened between 14:45 and 15:45 on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old man will appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
The second suspect is described as around 19, of slim build, with dark brown or black unkempt hair and a thick dark coloured moustache.
He was wearing a dark-coloured, possibly black, jacket.
'Extremely distressing'
Officers have appealed for witnesses, and believe the men may have been working in Harvie Avenue for the last seven to ten days.
PC Heather Cameron said: "Unwarranted attention from men can be extremely distressing.
"I am appealing to anyone who lives in the Harvie Avenue area, who may have seen these men working in the area. In particular, any motorists with dash cams are asked to check their footage as they may have captured images of the men or the Vauxhall car and these images could prove vital for us.
"I would also like to add that if anyone else has been approached or shouted at by these two men, then please do contact us."