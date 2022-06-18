Woman, 90, dies after Dunoon crash that killed cyclist
A 90-year-old woman has died in hospital after a crash that killed a cyclist in Argyll on Tuesday.
She was a passenger in a Toyota Yaris and had been taken to hospital as a precaution along with the driver.
The collision happened at about 16:00 on the A815 near Sandbank, Dunoon. The road was closed for five hours.
The 67-year-old male cyclist died at the scene and a 63-year-old female pedestrian was taken to hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries.
Police Scotland said it was continuing to investigate the full circumstances of the crash and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
Sgt Hugh Niccolls said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died in hospital."
Meanwhile, a 73-year-old biker has died following a crash on the A814 near Garelochhead on Monday, 6 June.
It was a single-vehicle crash involving his green Yamaha motorcycle.
Sgt Niccolls added: "The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment, where sadly he succumbed to injuries. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."