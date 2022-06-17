Ed Sheeran tickets cancelled for blue light staff
- Published
Some emergency service workers who received cut price tickets for Ed Sheeran's concert in Glasgow have had them cancelled at short notice.
They were bought under the Blue Light Card scheme - which offers discounted tickets to staff from the NHS, fire and ambulance service.
Ticketmaster said that its allocation of Blue Light tickets had been cancelled by the event organiser.
AEG Presents has blamed circumstances beyond its control.
Sheeran is currently on his Mathematics world tour, which has so far taken in dates in Sunderland and Manchester.
The singer songwriter played the first of two dates at Hampden on Thursday and is due to perform the second on Friday night.
One disappointed fan told BBC Scotland some members of his group had received cancellation notices but others hadn't.
He said he was unsure if he would get in and described the situation as "a shambles".