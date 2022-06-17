Men jailed for life over Blantyre man's shotgun murder
- Published
Three men have been jailed for life over the murder of a man at his home in South Lanarkshire.
Graham Williamson, 26, was targeted with a shotgun in the attack in Blantyre in August 2020.
Derek Felvus, 25, Thomas Duris, 28, and James Baillie, 26, were all convicted of committing the murder following a trial last month.
Lord Fairley said it had been a premeditated murder by drug dealers to further their criminal interests.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, he ordered Felvus and Duris to serve at least 23 years in jail before they could seek release and Baillie a minimum of 21 years.
He said that all three were shown by the evidence to have been party to, and participated in, the plan to murder their target who they hunted before Duris shot him at close range.
"The motive for the murder seems to have been to try to re-establish the dominance and criminal reputation of a substantial operation for the sale of Class A drugs that was then being run jointly by you Mr Felvus and Mr Duris," said Lord Fairley.
"That operation had apparently, on the evidence I heard, funded a lifestyle of relative luxury enjoyed by both of you."
All three men had earlier denied the murder but were convicted of the crime after a trial.
'Living in Spain'
The trial was told of a "toxic feud" between drug dealer Felvus and Mr Williamson and his friends.
Jurors heard there had been a number of incidents in the lead-up to the fatal shooting, including Mr Williamson's car being torched.
Felvus claimed Duris carried out the shooting but maintained he was unaware that the gunman had a firearm.
Defence solicitor advocate James Stephenson, for Felvus, said: "He wishes to again state to the court he is remorseful for the loss of life and the upset that has been caused to the victim's family."
Ian Duguid QC, for Duris, said that his client continued to deny involvement in the murder.
He said: "This wasn't a fight of his making or a dispute of his making in that he was living in Spain at the time."
Lord Fairley said that in sentencing Baillie he took into account that in his case he had not breached bail nor was there an aggravation that he had previously shown malice towards the victim.