Kids' Glasgow and Edinburgh taxi days out for children return
Events in Glasgow and Edinburgh taking children with special needs on a fun day out in fleets of taxis have returned for the first time in three years.
The 75th Glasgow Taxi Trade Children's Outing took about 300 youngsters to Troon, with many of the drivers in fancy dress.
Meanwhile, the 74th Edinburgh Taxi Trade Children's Outing made the journey from Edinburgh Zoo to Musselburgh and the coast.
Drummore Primary School in Glasgow was one of those taking part in the event.
Taxi drivers dressed as Mr T, Captain America, and Mario ferried the children to the coast to play on the sand and enjoy an ice cream.
The first Glasgow event took place in 1945, when three taxi drivers organised a bus run. They decided to use money raised at the event to fund an annual trip to the seaside.
Children from East Park in Maryhill were also among those treated to a day out in Troon.
Meanwhile, the Edinburgh event, which began in 1947, took about 100 children on their special day out.
Central Taxis Edinburgh was one of the companies which donated their cabs and drivers for the event.
