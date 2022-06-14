No suspicious circumstances around Larkhall baby death
- Published
Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a baby boy in South Lanarkshire.
Officers were called to an address in Larkhall on Friday 3 June after receiving reports that an infant had died.
An investigation into the circumstances has now taken place.
On Tuesday, police said their inquiries had concluded and nothing suspicious had been found.
Det Insp Rob Andrews said: "On Friday, 3 June, we were called to an address in Larkhall following a report of unresponsive baby in a cot.
"Sadly, the eight-month-old baby boy could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene."
He added : "Our thoughts remain with his family and they have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."