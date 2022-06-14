Young bull caught on CCTV at Pollokshaws West station
- Published
A young bull has been captured on CCTV waiting at a railway station in Glasgow.
The animal wandered onto the platform of Pollokshaws West station on Monday evening after some fencing came loose next to the railway line.
It was caught on ScotRail CCTV cameras appearing to check the train times and standing under the shelter before changing its mind and leaving.
Network Rail Scotland confirmed the animal was safe.
A ScotRail spokeswoman said: "We're not sure if this customer was trying to find out how to get to 'Cowdenbeef' or not."
She added: "Our attempts to communicate seemed to go in one ear and out the udder.
"Thankfully, it didn't stop any trains from moo-ving, and after a short time, the bull hoofed it out the station back to his field."
Network Rail Scotland tweeted: "Happy to confirm we've attended this area and secured the fence. The wee coo is safe," it wrote.