Margaret Ferrier court case impacted by monkeypox
The trial against an SNP MP, accused of exposing people to the risks of Covid-19 while she travelled with symptoms, has been confirmed for August.
Margaret Ferrier allegedly went by train from Glasgow to London and back again having been told to self-isolate in September 2020.
Glasgow Sheriff Court heard her defence team had failed to obtain a report from a virologist due to the monkeypox outbreak.
The trial date was kept for 15 August.
The Rutherglen and Hamilton West representative, who is 61, is accused of making several journeys after being told to self-isolate between 26 and 29 September 2020.
Prosecutors state the suspended SNP politician booked a test for Covid-19, stating in the booking application that she had symptoms of the disease.
The charge claims she was told to self-isolate but wilfully exposed people to the risk of infection, illness and death.
It is alleged this was done by travelling throughout Glasgow and the surrounding areas as well as going on journeys to and from London.
At a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, the MP - who had her appearance excused - pled not guilty to the single charge through her lawyer Neal McShane.
Mr McShane said the defence intended to get a report from a virologist.
Mr McShane said: "We passed the paperwork but unfortunately his difficulty is, due to the outbreak of monkeypox, he is required to work for a number of agencies in respect of that and as such we don't have the report.
"This will need to be confirmed by Ms Ferrier if she is willing to fund that report as this is being funded on a private basis."
Prosecutor Mark Allan told the court that he had been in dialogue with Ms Ferrier's counsel Brian McConnachie QC.
He said: "There is significant amount of evidence which can be agreed which will cut down the length of the trial."
Variety of locations
Sheriff Gerard Considine stated that a five-day trial estimate had previously been given.
Mr Allan replied that that would be "ambitious."
He added: "The invitation is to keep the trial date in place and fix a pre-trial hearing for 26 July."
Mr McShane asked for Ms Ferrier's attendance to be excused "considering her role."
Mr Allan agreed.
The charge states Ms Ferrier was at a variety of locations over the three days in question.
These include locations in Rutherglen such as Lifestyle Leisure centre, Sweet P Boutique and Vanilla Salon.
She also allegedly visited Grace and Flavour in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, as well as St Mungo's Church, Glasgow, and Vic's Bar in Prestwick, Ayrshire.
The charge states Ms Ferrier made a taxi journey from her home in Glasgow's Cambuslang to the city's Central train station.
It is claimed she travelled to London Euston station and elsewhere in the English capital including the Houses of Parliament.
She is then said to have made the return journey to Glasgow from London by train.
Ms Ferrier's bail has been continued.