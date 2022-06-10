Fans flock to Glasgow for Harry Styles tour opener
- Published
Fans have descended on Glasgow from all over the world to see singer Harry Styles kick off his world tour.
The 28-year-old was seen arriving at Glasgow Airport by private jet on Thursday evening.
As the former One Direction star prepared for Saturday's gig, fans were already queueing up outside Ibrox Stadium having travelled from the US and Europe to witness the show.
Harry Styles: Love On Tour takes in 32 cities.
His British and European live shows were postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid, so fans were eager to secure a place as close to the stage as possible.
Tents had emerged outside Ibrox Stadium in recent days, with more arriving in the build-up to the gig.
About 50,000 people are expected for the sell-out date and the first concert at the stadium on almost two decades.
Fans waited in line with numbers written on their hands in permanent marker to keep their place.
'Special day'
Lisa, 28, from Verona, Italy, was aware the Glasgow weather might be challenging.
"I know it's going to be difficult but I think I am going to get through it.
"I really like him, I love him as a person and I love his music. I am really excited to see him.
"It is a very special day because it is his first concert of the tour and I have had these tickets for so long."
Amber came from Rotterdam in The Netherlands.
The 26-year-old said: "I just really want to see him close up, so I don't really care about the weather. I have been in worse."
Nicole, 25, from Chicago, got her tent out to make sure she can get near the front.
"I am here for my friends and I like seeing him - he puts on a good show," she said.
"I haven't camped for a show in a long time, I was 19 the last time.
"I don't know why I am doing this. I just am."
And Alana, 18, came all the way from Melbourne, Australia
She said: "We flew 24 hours in a plane to get here. I am here for Harry Styles concert and I'm queueing up to get merchandise."
Traffic Scotland issued warnings to Glasgow drivers to expect busier roads on the day of the performance.
Motorists should expect the M8, M74, M77 and M80 to be busier than normal on Saturday.
And organisers asked fans to be aware that they would need to leave early to catch the last train due to the ongoing ScotRail emergency timetable.
There is also a car pick up and drop off at Bellahouston Leisure Centre and Glasgow Science Centre, both of which are a short walk away from Ibrox Stadium.
After the Ibrox show, Styles heads to Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester and London Wembley Stadium.
The singer released his second album, Harry's House, on 20 May. It went straight to number one in the UK in its first week.
It also hit the top spot in the US, Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
After the UK, the tour will head to Europe, then Canada, the US, South America then Australia and New Zealand.