Getaway driver jailed for machete murder bid on crime clan member
- Published
A man has been jailed for his involvement in a machete murder attempt on a member of a Glasgow crime family.
Ryan Quinn, 27, was the getaway driver as two accomplices targeted Robert Daniel at a council recycling centre in the city's west end.
Mr Daniel, 41, was left with life-threatening injuries during the minute-long assault on 11 September last year.
Quinn was sentenced to four years in prison after admitting his role in the incident.
The two attackers have not yet been traced.
The car used in the attack was later found ablaze and Quinn was arrested at a caravan park weeks later.
The High Court in Glasgow heard he was discovered to have burns on his hands and legs.
The court heard the victim - a member of the Glasgow-based Daniel clan - had been working that afternoon at the Dawsholm Recycling Centre, near the city's Anniesland.
Prosecutor Euan Cameron said the attack was "planned and targeted" although no motive was known.
He added: "The role of Quinn was as the driver of the car which transported the assailants to and from the scene."
CCTV captured Daniel sitting the near the entrance as a black Ford Kuga pulled into the tip.
Mr Cameron said: "Two - as yet unidentified - males came from the rear both brandishing large machete type weapons.
"They made their way to Robert Daniel, who attempted to run off.
"Both were observed repeatedly striking him using the machetes. The attack lasted less than a minute."
Masked attackers
Quinn spun the car around and the attackers, who were masked and wearing hi-vis clothing, jumped back in before the vehicle sped off.
The Ford, which had been fitted with false number plates, was later found burnt out near the city's Yoker district.
Daniel was treated in hospital for wounds to his thigh and lower left leg as well as a head fracture and ligament damage.
Medics concluded had he not received treatment he would have suffered "uncontrolled" bleeding leading to possible death.
Quinn's lawyer, Geoffrey Forbes, told a previous hearing: "I am instructed to tender his sincere apologies to Robert Daniel for his part in the attack."