'Top Gun' jets touch down in Scotland
Five American fighter jets have touched down in Scotland.
10 F/A-18 Hornets were due to land at Prestwick Airport on their way to take part in Nato operations in Eastern Europe on Wednesday.
However, five were diverted to Reykjavik in Iceland, so five landed at the Ayrshire base with their supporting Super Hercules aircraft.
They were expected to refuel and fly out again on Friday after crew rest time.
Crowds of plane spotters waited as close to the runway as they could get to welcome the aircraft at about 21:00, two hours later than originally scheduled.
The US Marine Corps jets from USMC Fighter Squadron (VMFA 323 death rattlers) are normally stationed in Miramar, California - a base made famous in the 1986 movie Top Gun and its current sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.
According to the US Marines website, they have been deployed to Łask Air Base, Poland, under the command of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and as a key enabler to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312.
The site says the goal of Nato's enhanced Air Policing mission is to "demonstrate the collective resolve of Allies, demonstrate the defensive nature of Nato, and deter aggression or the threat of aggression in the region".
The F/A-18 Hornets will fly patrols over Polish airspace as part of a joint effort to increase the readiness and responsiveness of Nato.
George Allison, editor of the UK Defence Journal, told BBC Scotland: "The goal of the deployment is to deter aggression from Russia. The F/A-18 Hornets will be flying patrols over Polish airspace in addition to taking part in various exercises whilst in the area.
"Recently, Prestwick witnessed the arrival of 10 or so A-10 tank-busting aircraft heading back to the US from Europe. Now it's 10 Hornets going the other way as the U.S. rotates forces in and out of Europe to meet the increased security posture of NATO due to recent events.
"In short, the US and other Nato members have increased the number of ships, tanks, troops and jets being deployed in Eastern Europe to match the increased security threat after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"It's a direct response to Putin's war."
Plane enthusiast Lorna Quinn watched the show at Prestwick with her son Samuel.
She said: "One jet broke away and gave us a flypast. What an amazing noise and sight."
Robert Dowson also managed to capture some spectacular photos. The main attraction was an F/A-18 in the colours of the VMFA 323 death rattlers.
The squadron was named in the 1940s after three fighter pilots who killed a 6ft (1.8m) rattlesnake and hung its skin in the squadron's ready room.
Mr Dowson said: "Prestwick Airport attracts a brilliant variety of visiting aircraft from all around the world .
"It was fantastic to see the arrival of these F-18 jets."
The airport regularly welcomes international forces aircraft, including many arrivals for the COP26 conference in Glasgow last year.