Man dies after motorbike in collision with lorry near Elsrickle
A 45-year-old man has died after his motorbike was in collision with a lorry on the A702, near Elsrickle in South Lanarkshire.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 18:40 on Monday.
The 40-year-old driver of the lorry did not need hospital treatment.
Sgt Andy Currie from the road policing unit at Motherwell said: "Our inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash."
The police are keen to hear from anyone who was driving on the road shortly before the crash who has dashcam footage to contact them.
