Man in hospital after accident at Riverside Festival site
A man has been injured as workers were taking down rigging at Glasgow's Riverside Festival.
It is understood the incident involved a crane truck being used to dismantle festival structures outside the Riverside Museum.
Police confirmed that a man had been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Fire services and ambulance crews were called to the site on Pointhouse Place, Partick, at 08:54.
The three-day music festival ended on Saturday night.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to reports of a crash between a lorry and a pedestrian on Pointhouse Place, Glasgow at around 9.35am on Monday, 6 June, 2022.
"Emergency services attended and a man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital."
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they sent three appliances to the scene. There were also two incident response vehicles, three fire appliances, three ambulances and two police vehicles attending the incident.
An SFRS spokesperson said: "Operations control mobilised three appliances to the scene, where crews remain in attendance alongside emergency service partners."
The Riverside Museum, the city's transport and technology museum next to the River Clyde, said it had closed the venue for the day "due to unforeseen circumstances".
Riverside Festival is an annual outdoor electronic music event established in 2013.