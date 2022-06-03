Sir Keir Starmer writes to PM over detention of Jagtar Singh Johal in India
- Published
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for the prime minister to officially request the release of a man from Dumbarton who has been detained in India for more than four years.
Jagtar Singh Johal, 35, was arrested in the country's northern region of Punjab on alleged terror offences in November 2017 and has been held without trial.
A United Nation's Working Group say Mr Johal's detention is "arbitrary" and he should be released immediately.
Sir Keir has written to Boris Johnson.
In his letter, he wrote: "When a UK national has been so gravely mistreated, with no legal basis, the UK government must act decisively to negotiate their release."
He also asked why it appeared an official request had not been made, and asked when Mr Johal's family could expect one.
Sir Keir said Labour would offer cross-party support to secure Mr Johal's release.
Mr Johal's brother Gurpreet Singh Johal, who was recently elected as a Labour councillor, said: "This intervention from Keir is highly crucial, coming from a former public prosecutor adds more weight."
He added: "It's time for the UK government to bring Jagtar home where he belongs."
Jagtar Singh Johal is accused of funding the purchase of weapons used to assassinate a number of right-wing Hindu religious and political leaders in the Punjab.
The Indian government has said Mr Johal's detention was based on "sufficient prosecutable evidence".
It also said his rights had been "duly honoured".
The BBC has approached the UK government for comment.