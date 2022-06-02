Arrest after man dies and woman seriously injured in Johnstone
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man and serious injuries to a woman in Renfrewshire.
Police were called to an incident in Macdowall Street in Johnstone in the early hours of Wednesday.
A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead and a 59-year-old woman was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.
The arrested man is due to appear in court in Paisley on Saturday.