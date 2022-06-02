Grenade alert sparks evacuation at Glasgow recycling plant
A recycling plant was evacuated and the bomb squad called in after reports of a hand grenade being found at the site.
Workers at the Polmadie depot in Glasgow's southside were told to leave at about 11:00.
Police officers called to the scene on the city's Polmadie Road confirmed explosives experts would detonate the suspect device.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Staff have been evacuated and there is no risk to the wider public."