Jail for baby attacker who tried to blame toddler
- Published
A man who left a two-month-old boy badly brain-damaged, then tried to blame a toddler for the injuries, has been jailed for seven years.
Neil Kirton, 29, hurt the baby after taking him for an overnight feed at his home in North Lanarkshire.
When it became clear the baby was seriously ill, Kirton suggested to police that an older child could have been rough while cuddling him.
Kirton admitted assaulting the baby at a previous court hearing in March.
The attack happened in July 2020, a few days after the baby's mother and her children moved in with Kirton at his home in Airdrie.
On the morning of the attack, Kirton got up to give the baby a night feed and took him from his moses basket.
Within an hour, he woke the child's mother to ask if the baby was alright.
She thought her son was "just sleepy" and didn't become concerned until after Kirton had dropped them off at another woman's house, on his way to his job as a labourer.
When she noticed the baby was cold, pale and not feeding she contacted her GP, who was so concerned she was told to take him to Wishaw General Hospital.
'Abusive head injury'
Prosecutor Chris Fyffe told the High Court in Paisley the baby was found to have injuries "consistent with shaking and/or strangulation".
He said an "abusive head injury" was suspected of causing a brain bleed and there was also "pin-prick bruising" on the child's neck.
Mr Fyffe said: "A devastating lack of oxygen to the brain can be caused if the neck is injured, squeezed or there is strangulation by forceful handling."
When Kirton was questioned by police he suggested that another child had caused the injuries.
"He said he did not know any reason as to why (the baby) would have a bleed on the brain," Mr Fyffe said.
"He said that he 'could only suggest (a 20-month old girl) being a bit rough with the boy in cuddling him'."
In another statement, Kirton remarked hearing a "hard knock" after putting the child on to his changing mat.
He added: "This is all my fault. It has been on my watch."
The court was told the boy has a weakness on his left side and it remains unknown how "significant" that will be.
But signs that the boy will be able to live a "normal life" in the future fortunately remain "positive".
At a previous hearing in Glasgow, Kirton pleaded guilty to assaulting the child to his severe injury, permanent impairment and to the danger of his life.