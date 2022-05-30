Woman critical after car mounted pavement in Prestwick
- Published
An elderly woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a car which mounted a pavement in South Ayrshire.
Police were called to Prestwick's Main Street about 12:40 on Saturday 28 May.
The vehicle had hit several parked cars before striking a pedestrian and crashing into a shop window.
The 86-year-old woman was taken to Crosshouse hospital in Kilmarnock before being transferred to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Police said the 74-year-old male driver of the vehicle was not hurt but has been left badly shaken by the incident.
The road was closed to allow crash scene investigation to take place.
Sgt Chris Hoggans, from Police Scotland, said: "Main Street was pretty busy on Saturday afternoon and I am appealing to members of the public, who were in the area around the time of the incident, to contact us with any information.
"It's vital we have all the facts so we can continue to piece together the full circumstances of what has happened."