Second arrest over death of man on his doorstep in Bellshill
A second man has been charged over the death of a man on his doorstep in North Lanarkshire.
Samuel Hamilton, 56, was found seriously injured outside his home in Bellshill on 18 May.
Emergency services attended but Mr Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have now a confirmed a 17-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death. A 32-year-old man has already appeared in court.
The teenager is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.