Care charity fined after woman drowned in bath
- Published
A charity has been fined £450,000 after a woman in its care drowned in a bath.
Margaret Glasgow, who had severe autism, lived at a care home run by The Richmond Fellowship Scotland for four weeks until her death in June 2016.
She died after running a bath between 01:00 and 02:00, which went unnoticed by staff at the home in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire.
The Richmond Fellowship Scotland was found guilty to exposing Ms Glasgow to risks to her health and safety.
Jurors at Glasgow Sheriff Court were told that Ms Glasgow had complex needs, including communication issues, "with no awareness of the risks to herself".
They heard that staff at the Cherry Tree Court home kept watch on residents using baby monitors.
They were told of an occasion when Ms Glasgow was found wandering naked in a courtyard area.
And they heard that she had also flipped in the tub while being bathed and was not able to turn herself around.
'Catalogue of failings'
Sentencing, Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull said the lack of water safety measures had put someone like Mrs Glasgow at risk.
He said: "Between 1 and 2am Margaret, without knowledge of the support workers, entered her bathroom, placed the plug in the bath, turned on the taps and climbed in where she drowned.
"The jury established there were a catalogue of failings in the Richmond Fellowship Scotland.
"They failed to have a suitable plan in place to manage her movement (as well) as answer to her needs and measures required for her safety.
"The jury were satisfied that this caused Margaret's death and in the present case I am satisfied that the harm caused could not have been greater."
Lawyers for The Richmond Fellowship Scotland told the court changes had been implemented following the tragedy.