Man shot dead in row over 'humiliating' online video
A man was fatally shot in his back garden after a rival was humiliated in an online video.
Graham Williamson, 26, was targeted at his home in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on August 17 2020.
CCTV shown to jurors showed a masked gunman run up the street and shoot Mr Williamson in the back before jumping into a getaway car.
At the High Court in Glasgow Derek Felvus, James Baillie and Thomas Duris were convicted of murder.
The trial heard of a "toxic feud" between drug dealer Felvus, 25, and Williamson and his friends.
There had been a number of tit-for-tat incidents in the days leading up to the shooting, including Mr Williamson's car being set alight.
The violence was sparked after Felvus was recorded hiding in a Chinese restaurant days before the killing.
He was captured trying to hold a door closed while begging staff for a knife to defend himself. The footage was then put on Instagram.
In his closing speech, prosecutor Greg Farrell said: "The purpose was to embarrass and humiliate Felvus, show him hiding and calling for the police.
"Felvus [in his evidence] accepted he was embarrassed. This did not fit with the public image Felvus was trying to project to the world."
The court heard Felvus soon took to social media himself.
He posted a video directed at his rivals stating: "See you soon boys."
Mr Farrell said this was a threat which Felvus "intended to act on" and that he knew the "cavalry was on the way" to help.
Duris, 28, arrived from Spain and Baillie, 26, was used as a getaway driver.
Mr Williamson was then murdered at his home as he dealt with a vehicle recovery firm called out to collect his burnt-out car.
As he went into his back garden, the gunman - Duris - approached from behind and shot him.
He then returned to a stolen Skoda car, where he joined Felvus and Baillie.
Mr Williamson initially staggered on to the street before collapsing.
The killers returned to a hideaway in Edinburgh where it was said they "bragged" to others about the attack and were "glorifying" it.
All three denied murder at the trial. Duris claimed he had not even been in the car.
Felvus gave evidence and insisted Duris had shot Graham - but that he had been unaware the gunman had a firearm.
He believed only physical violence was going to occur.
Lord Fairley deferred sentencing until June 17 in Edinburgh.
All three killers - who already had criminal records - were remanded in custody.