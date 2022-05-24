Cruise ship impounded in Greenock over safety breaches
A cruise ship has been impounded by officials in Greenock after inspectors found breaches of maritime law.
The Ocean Atlantic was detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) on Sunday after a survey team boarded the vessel for checks.
The MCA said there were "deficiencies" covering a variety of international convention requirements.
Operators Albatros expeditions have been forced to cancel a planned cruise around several Scottish islands.
The ship's next outing is advertised as an 11-day cruise from Aberdeen to the Arctic islands of Jan Mayen and Svalbard on 29 May.
Newly-renovated in 2016, Ocean Atlantic was built in 1985 and served the first half of its life in Russia under the name Konstantin Chernenko.
It now has an ice-strengthened hull to allow it to cruise Arctic and Antarctic waters.
The MCA said issues it found included safety breaches.
A spokesman for the agency said: "The MCA's survey and inspection team inspected the vessel Ocean Atlantic (IMO number 8325432) on 22 May under the Paris MOU Port State Control regulations and the vessel has been detained.
"It was detained as a result of deficiencies covering a variety of international convention requirements including, but not limited to, maintenance of fire-fighting equipment, crew familiarisation with drills, load line requirements, pollution prevention requirements, and Maritime Labour Convention requirements.
"MCA inspectors will reinspect when invited to do so by the company, and when the vessel is ready to demonstrate compliance with the requirements."
Albatros Expeditions has been approached for comment.