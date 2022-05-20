Arrest over death of man on his doorstep in Bellshill
- Published
A 32-year-old man has been arrested over the death of a man on his doorstep in North Lanarkshire.
Samuel Hamilton, 56, was found seriously injured outside his home in Bellshill on Wednesday night.
He had been on his way home from a relative's house before he was found by his mother at about 23:30. Emergency services attended but Mr Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have been gathering CCTV footage from the area.
Det Ch Insp Cameron Miller, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "Mr Hamilton was assaulted outside his own home and it was his elderly mother who found him severely injured.
"Specialist officers are providing support to her and other members of Mr Hamilton's family.
"Our thoughts are very much with them at this extremely difficult time."
A website has been set up to allow people to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team.
Det Ch Insp Miller added: "I would ask anyone who was in the area on Wednesday night, and who may have seen or heard a disturbance, or witnessed anything suspicious, to please get in touch with us."