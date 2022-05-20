Man seriously injured after being hit by bin lorry
- Published
A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a bin lorry in North Lanarkshire.
Emergency services were called to a report of a crash in Condorrat, near Cumbernauld, at 12:10 on Friday.
The 58-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment. His injuries are understood to be serious, but not life-threatening
Police Scotland said the Health and Safety Executive had been informed.
A force spokesperson added: "Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing."