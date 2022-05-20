Hundreds gather at Ibrox Stadium for Jimmy Bell funeral cortege
Hundreds of fans gathered outside Ibrox Stadium to say farewell to Rangers kitman Jimmy Bell, who died earlier this month at the age of 69.
Rangers players past and present attended a private service at Wellington Church, just 24 hours after returning from the Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Spain.
The funeral cortege then passed Ibrox for fans to pay their respects.
Mr Bell had worked for the club for more than 30 years.
He initially drove the Rangers team buses to matches across the country, before moving on to his role as first team head of kit.
Former club captains such as Richard Gough and Barry Ferguson attended the funeral service, and were joined by former assistant manager Archie Knox and past players Stuart McCall, John Brown, Kenny Miller, Alex Rae and Marvin Andrews.
Hearts - who will face Rangers in Saturday's Scottish Cup final at Hampden - were represented by assistant manager Lee McCulloch and midfielder Andy Halliday who both played for the Glasgow club, while previous manager Steven Gerrard and his backroom team at Aston Villa sent a floral wreath.
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst paid tribute to "my friend and colleague", who he had known since he joined the club as a player in 1998.
"I had a special relationship, I loved being around him, both as a player and subsequently as manager," he said.
"He was a hard-working, dedicated and selfless Ranger, who epitomised everything this great club stands for. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Rangers."
At the time of his death, Rangers chairman Douglas Park said: "As a club, we are absolutely devastated to learn of the loss of our colleague and more importantly, our dear friend, Jimmy Bell.
"Jimmy dedicated his life to Rangers Football Club. Having worked under managers from Graeme Souness through to Giovanni, he experienced some of the greatest days in our 150-year history."