Coalition takes control of Argyll and Bute Council
A coalition of Conservative, Liberal Democrat and independent councillors have taken control of the new Argyll and Bute Council.
The SNP are the largest group on the council with 12 councillors but were unable to command a majority among the 36 elected representatives.
Conservative Maurice Corry was voted in as the new provost of Argyll and Bute Council.
Liberal Democrat Robin Currie was returned as the leader.
The forming of the administration followed local elections across Scotland earlier this month.