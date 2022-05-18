Rangers in Seville: Thousands in city ready for Europa final
- Published
Thousands of Rangers football fans are in Seville ready for the Europa League final later.
Police have estimated that up to 100,000 fans of the Glasgow team will be in the city, and about 50,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans.
The Rangers captain who led the club to European victory half a century ago urged fans to be club "ambassadors".
Seville Police said they were prepared for large numbers of supporters in the city for the match.
There will be 5,000 police officers on hand to ensure the whole event passes off safely in Seville, where the city expects to bring in about £60m from the event.
Only 9,500 tickets were made available to Rangers fans at the 42,700-capacity Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
Many bars in Seville are expected to close on Wednesday but fans will be able to watch the game on big screens around the city.
Ticketless Rangers fans will be able to watch the match at the 57,000-capacity Estadio La Cartuja stadium in the north of the city - where Celtic lost the 2003 Uefa Cup final to Porto.
Frankfurt fans will be taken to watch the game on a big screen at The Prado de San Sebastián if they do not have tickets.
Club 'ambassadors'
Former Rangers captain John Greig, who led the team to victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup Final in Barcelona in 1972, wrote an open letter to fans "on the verge of one of the biggest matches in the club's history".
He said it had been a "great thrill" to have been invited to join the team in Seville.
"To see Rangers in a European final is something many of us thought would not be possible again, and I've been so taken by the incredible lengths you are going to in order to reach Seville to back the team out there," he said.
He urged supporters to be "ambassadors" and show the "absolute best" of the club.
Greig added: "It is vital that we all act responsibly and remember the values that this institution stands for."
Clifford Stott, a professor in crowd psychology at Keele University, told the BBC radio's Good Morning Scotland programme there would be an added challenge for the police in Seville because the largest crowds would be at neighbouring stadiums where the match would be shown on screens.
"Lots of information is exchanged beforehand but often police fail to recognise public safety and facilitation aspects," he said.
Prof Stott, who is an expert in how supporters are policed, added that Spanish policing could be "quite provocative and very heavy handed" but would need to address "the legitimate ambitions of the vast bulk of supporters coming across" rather than just looking out for hooligans.
'Party atmosphere'
Fans have travelled from across the globe to watch the match, with some travelling from as far as Australia despite not having tickets for the game.
More than 400 flights had arrived in the city on Tuesday, with a similar number expected on Wednesday, and trains and coaches travelling to the city were also full.
BBC Scotland's John Beattie told the Drivetime programme fans from both clubs were mingling and it was "pretty relaxed" in Seville on Tuesday.
"It is stiflingly hot - 32, 33C - and the squares are packed with the red, white and blue colours of Rangers and the black of Eintracht Frankfurt supporters," he said.
"These meandering back streets are thronged with Scots and Germans but the truth is most of these fans don't have tickets."
He added: "There are fun zones, outdoor beer gardens and food stalls, penalty shoot-out areas, a place where you can get your photo taken with the cup. It is all very good-natured, a party atmosphere."