Police Scotland probe child sex allegations against two officers
Detectives are investigating allegations of child sexual exploitation involving two Police Scotland officers.
The force confirmed a report was made on Monday concerning alleged offences dating back to 2014.
The inquiry follows a Sky News investigation into organised sexual abuse in Glasgow.
A police spokeswoman said the report was being investigated by specialists from its National Sexual Crimes Unit.
She added: "We would like to reassure anyone who has been a victim of sexual crime that time is no bar to reporting and all allegations will be fully investigated, regardless of the identity of the perpetrator."
One woman, now 22, told Sky News she was groomed and sold for sex by a man she believed was her boyfriend.
She said her ordeal started in Glasgow at the age of 12 and she was sold to up to 30 men a day.
The woman alleged she recognised an officer who sexually abused her as a child as he was the same man who sometimes picked her up and took her home after she went missing.