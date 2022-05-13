Getaway driver guilty of machete murder bid on crime clan member
A man has admitted being involved in a machete murder attempt on a member of a Glasgow crime family.
Ryan Quinn, 27, was the getaway driver as two accomplices targeted Robert Daniel at a council recycling centre in the city's west end.
Mr Daniel, 41, was left with life-threatening injuries during the minute-long assault on 11 September last year.
The car used in the attack was later found ablaze and Quinn was arrested at a caravan park weeks later.
The High Court in Glasgow heard he was discovered to have burns on his hands and legs.
Quinn, who has eight previous assault convictions, will be sentenced next month.
'Dismal criminal record'
The judge Lady Stacey told him: "You have a dismal criminal record and what you did that day was shocking."
The court heard the victim - a member of the Glasgow-based Daniel clan - had been working that afternoon at the Dawsholm Recycling Centre, near the city's Anniesland.
Prosecutor Euan Cameron said the attack was "planned and targeted" although no motive was known.
He added: "The role of Quinn was as the driver of the car which transported the assailants to and from the scene."
CCTV captured Mr Daniel sitting the near the entrance as a black Ford Kuga pulled into the tip.
Mr Cameron said: "Two - as yet unidentified - males came from the rear both brandishing large machete type weapons.
"They made their way to Robert Daniel, who attempted to run off.
"Both were observed repeatedly striking him using the machetes. The attack lasted less than a minute."
'Burning injuries'
A witness told the court they heard a man shout: "I did not mean it. I am sorry."
Quinn spun the car around and the attackers, who were masked and wearing hi-vis clothing, jumped back in before the vehicle sped off.
The Ford, which had been fitted with false number plates, was later found burnt out near the city's Yoker district.
Mr Daniel was treated in hospital for wounds to his thigh and lower left leg as well as a head fracture and ligament damage.
Medics concluded had he not received treatment he would have suffered "uncontrolled" bleeding leading to possible death.
Quinn was arrested on 30 September.
The court heard a police casualty surgeon noted he had "burning injuries" to both his hands and legs.
His lawyer, Geoffrey Forbes, said: "I am instructed to tender his sincere apologies to Robert Daniel for his part in the attack."
In a 2019 six men were found guilty of a series of attempted murders in what the High Court heard was a conspiracy of murderous violence.
It was carried out by associates of the Lyons criminal family against men associated with their rivals, the Daniel family.
They were convicted of attacks over a six-month period from December 2016.