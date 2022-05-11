Man due in court over death of woman in Glasgow
A man is due to appear in court in connection with the death of a woman in Glasgow.
Amanda McAlear, 50, was found seriously injured in a property on Rye Road, Barmulloch, at about 12:10 on Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland said a 62-year-old man had been charged in connection with the death.
Ms McAlear's family said: "Amanda was a much loved mother, daughter and sister, who will be sorely missed."
Det Ch Insp Frank Travers thanked those who came forward with information.
He added: "Our thoughts remain with Amanda's family at what continues to be a difficult time for them.
"Our inquiries indicate that this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider community."
The man is excepted to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court later.