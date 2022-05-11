Rangers in talks over Europa League parade in Glasgow
By Chris McLaughlin
BBC Scotland sports news correspondent
- Published
Rangers are in talks with Glasgow City Council about the possibility of an open-top bus parade if they win the Europa League in Seville next week.
Thousands of fans are heading to Spain for Wednesday's match against German side Eintracht Frankfurt.
If the result goes their way, Rangers are keen that fans back home can also enjoy the celebrations.
No decision has yet been made but talks between the Ibrox club, the council and police are ongoing.
A council spokesman said: "If Rangers are successful in next week's Europa League final there will be an understandable desire for the club to show off the trophy to their fans.
"We are currently in touch with all relevant partners on how such an event might be facilitated."
Police Scotland have said a "proportionate policing plan will be in place" in Glasgow regardless of the outcome of the final.
Public safety
Chief Supt Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow Division, said: "The Europa League final in Seville will be a historic occasion and getting there is a great achievement for Rangers Football Club and Scottish football.
"We will be working with a range of partners, including Rangers Football Club and Glasgow City Council, to ensure we do all we can to maintain public safety and reduce disruption to the wider community.
"From the outset, we hope that fans enjoy their day but ask that they take personal responsibility to behave appropriately and respect Glasgow, its open spaces and its communities."
Rangers secured a place in their first European final in 14 years after a 3-1 victory against RB Leipzig at Ibrox last week.
Up to 9,500 tickets have been made available for fans, according to the club's supporters liaison officer.
The Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Seville, which will host the final, has a capacity of about 40,000.
Glasgow Airport has said "a number" of airlines had asked for extra slots to fly Rangers fans to Seville.