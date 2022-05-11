Natalie McGarry: Jury hears closing speeches in ex-MP's embezzlement trial
A jury has heard the closing speeches in former MP Natalie McGarry's embezzlement trial.
After six weeks of evidence, the prosecution called for the ex-SNP MP to be convicted of embezzling more than £25,000 from pro-independence groups.
It has been alleged that Ms McGarry spent some of the money on personal expenses such as rent and shopping.
Her lawyers admitted that her finances were "disorganised" and "chaotic", but insisted she was not guilty of a crime.
Ms McGarry is alleged to have embezzled funds from Women For Independence (WIFI) and the Glasgow Regional Association (GRA) of the SNP, between April 2013 and August 2015.
She denies both charges against her.
Alistair Mitchell, for the prosecution, told Glasgow Sheriff Court there were "patterns" in Ms McGarry's use of funds transferred to her own bank account while in charge of the finances of the two organisations.
The prosecutor asked the jury to "follow the money" and claimed some of the money was spent on personal expenses, which was a "breach of trust."
He began his speech by outlining that Ms McGarry was loaned cash from colleagues - including £600 from Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.
The prosecutor stated that Ms McGarry had no regular income from employment until she became an MP in spring 2015.
Mr Mitchell said a total of £66,029 was put into her account from WFI sources.
He said: "WFI witnesses were surprised that money was going into her bank account and they were not aware of that."
He then recalled a report drawn up by WFI accountant Elizabeth Young which outlined a missing 40% of its income.
He added: "When the scale of the money became clear...they said they had to take action."
Mr Mitchell referred to a police chartered accountant's report, saying: "We saw a clear pattern when money was needed for rent, money came from WFI.
"When money was needed for loans or personal expenses, money came from WFI. You saw spending that would not have been possible without WFI money coming to her account."
Mr Mitchell also disputed suggestions that McGarry was "disorganised" and stated that the "deliberate transfers" were "calculated."
He ended his speech saying: "When you contribute money to an organisation you expect that to be used for that purpose.
"You don't expect to pay McGarry's rent or keep up her payments or unaccountable altogether."
'Head in the sand'
Allan MacLeod, defending, told the jury in his closing speech that Ms McGarry had been "lumbered" with admin work for WFI, and put in "incredible hours" even after she became an MP.
The advocate said: "Does it make sense that she would want that organisation to fail?"
Mr MacLeod added that there was an "element of burying her head in that sand" at that stage.
He said: "Miss McGarry gave evidence that she didn't do anything wrong and would not go through all of this if she committed the crime.
"She sat in the witness box for six days and gave a full account about what happened.
"Would she have done things differently? Absolutely.
"That's not the question, it's about did she act dishonestly, did she deliberately misappropriate funds for her own use?
"I say when you look at the evidence in this case and apply common sense to that, you will acquit Miss McGarry of these charges."
The trial continues tomorrow before Sheriff Tom Hughes, when he will send the jury out to consider a verdict.