Rafal Lyko: Man arrested over 2019 burned-out car murder
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Polish national who was found dead in a burned out car more than three years ago.
The body of Rafal Lyko, 36, was discovered in Greenhall Park, Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on 11 February 2019.
The father-of-one travelled to Scotland from his native Poland two days before he was murdered.
Police Scotland confirmed a 25-year-old man had been charged in connection with the murder of Mr Lyko.
He is expected to appear before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.