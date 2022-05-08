Boys charged over fires causing £500,000 damage to Brookfield homes
Two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been charged in connection with fires at two houses in Renfrewshire which caused about £500,000 worth of damage.
Fire crews were called to neighbouring properties in Merchiston Oval in the village of Brookfield, near Johnstone.
The incident happened at about 19:20 on Friday.
The boys have been charged in connection with wilful fireraising and will be referred to the children's reporter.
No-one was injured.