Boys charged over fires causing £500,000 damage to Brookfield homes

Two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been charged in connection with fires at two houses in Renfrewshire which caused about £500,000 worth of damage.

Fire crews were called to neighbouring properties in Merchiston Oval in the village of Brookfield, near Johnstone.

The incident happened at about 19:20 on Friday.

The boys have been charged in connection with wilful fireraising and will be referred to the children's reporter.

No-one was injured.

