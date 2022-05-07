Police crash appeal following pensioner's death in Glasgow
- Published
Police have appealed for witnesses following a fatal crash in Glasgow two weeks ago.
An 80-year-old man was driving an Audi A3 on Glasgow Road, in the Garrowhill area of the city, when the car left the road and hit a tree.
The crash happened at about 08:20 on Sunday 24 April.
The man went to Glasgow Royal Infirmary before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing and police have asked witnesses to come forward.
Sgt Douglas Scott also asked for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
