Damage of £500,000 caused in deliberate house fires in Brookfield
- Published
Police are appealing for information after deliberate fires caused about £500,000 worth of damage to two houses in Renfrewshire.
The fires broke out at nearby properties in the village of Brookfield, near Johnstone, at about 19:20 on Friday. No-one was injured.
Detectives have asked anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of the Merchiston Oval to get in touch.
Police Scotland said officers were following a positive line of inquiry.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.