Rail disruption warning after train derailment at Coatbridge
Train passengers are being warned about disruption to services over the weekend following a derailment on Friday night.
The train, which was not in service, derailed at Coatbridge Sunnyside, between Shettleston, Glasgow, and Bathgate, West Lothian, at about 21:30.
It was reported to have been travelling at low speed. No-one was injured.
Services between Helensburgh and Edinburgh Waverley, and Balloch and Airdrie are subject to cancellations and alterations.
Some replacement buses have been put in place.
David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: "We're sorry to customers who are experiencing disruption to their journey as a result of this incident.
"Engineers are on site and working round the clock to get the train back on the tracks and return services to normal as quickly as possible, however, we're expecting some disruption for the remainder of the weekend.
"Customers should check their journey on our website, mobile app, and through our social media channels for the latest information."
The cause of the incident is under investigation.