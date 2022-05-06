SNP maintains position as largest party at Glasgow City Council
- Published
The SNP has held its position as the largest party at Glasgow City Council, Scotland's biggest local authority.
Nicola Sturgeon's party took 37 seats while Scottish Labour took 36.
Council leader Susan Aitken retained her Langside seat but lost her majority of first preference votes to Holly Bruce from the Scottish Greens.
In nearby West Dunbartonshire, Scottish Labour won control of the council. The council previously had no overall majority but was led by the SNP.
The final result in Glasgow was 37 seats for the SNP, a drop of two, and a five-seat gain for Labour at 36.
The Scottish Greens gained three new seats taking their total to 10, while the Scottish Conservatives lost six seats leaving them with two.
National/city trends aside, this result is seismic. For years, Pollokshields was the only Tory seat in Glasgow and it seemed we would never take it. Congrats to @SNPNorman and (Norman won’t mind this) especially to @ZenGhani - he’s a v talented young guy and I’m so proud of him. https://t.co/TuwBo6hd34— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 6, 2022
Scotland's first minister hailed a "seismic" result after Tory councillor David Meikle - the husband of former MP Natalie McGarry - lost his seat in the Pollokshields ward to the SNP.
Ms Sturgeon said on Twitter: "National/city trends aside, this result is seismic. For years, Pollokshields was the only Tory seat in Glasgow and it seemed we would never take it."
In Glasgow's east end, the council's Scottish Conservatives leader Thomas Kerr retained his seat in Shettleston. He defied the odds to gain the seat in the deprived area in 2017, when he was a 20-year-old PR and advertising student.
In that ward two Labour councillors were voted in at the expense of the SNP, which lost one of its two seats.
Leader of the Glasgow Labour group Malcolm Cunning was voted in on first preference in the Linn ward.
Mr Cunning said the results indicated the people of Glasgow were seeking change in their council, adding the city under the SNP's leadership had become a "mess".
He said: "I have seen throughout the election there is a particularly Glasgow phenomenon going on and that is about the state of the city. That is about the rubbish in our streets, bin collections missed, potholes, and simple mess that the city has developed over the last five years."
Dumbarton Labour MSP Jackie Baillie tweeted that she was "delighted" with the result in West Dunbartonshire, where 12 of the 22 seats on the council were won by Scottish Labour.
"All of the candidates we stood were elected," she wrote, adding her thanks to party leader Anas Sarwar for his support."
The SNP had previously been the largest party and had formed the administration. Former council leader Jonathan McColl retained his SNP seat for Lomond.
Scottish Labour gained four council seats, the SNP won nine, down one, and the Conservatives lost both their seats. A Residents Association candidate won the remaining seat.
In 2017, no party won a majority in any of Scotland's 32 councils, which are selected using the single transferable vote system.
Uncontested seats
Inverclyde, home to the troubled Ferguson shipyard, saw gains for both the SNP and Labour from their positions on 2017. But two Alba councillors, who had defected from SNP since the last election, were not re-elected and their seats were retaken by SNP candidates.
Ward one in Inverclyde was one of only eight in Scotland that stood uncontested, and returned one candidate each for SNP, Scottish Labour and the Scottish Conservatives.
Labour group leader Stephen McCabe hopes to form another minority administration.
- East Renfrewshire Council, which was run by an SNP/Labour/Independent administration, has declared a very close result, with the SNP taking six of the 18 seats. Labour have five, up two, and the Conservatives also have five, which is down two.
- The SNP remains the largest group on Renfrewshire Council, up two to 21, with Labour also gaining two seats to take second place with 15. The Scottish Conservatives won five seats, down from eight.
- In North Lanarkshire, the SNP is still the largest group after gaining three seats to hold 36 of the available 77. Labour kept 32 seats while the Conservatives lost half of its previous 10 seats.
- East Dunbartonshire Council has one more SNP seat but still no party in overall control. The SNP has eight of the 22 seats, with the Liberal Democrats at six.
- The SNP remains the largest group on East Ayrshire council with 14 of 32 seats. Labour gained one to get 10 seats and the Conservatives dropped to four from six in the last election.
- In South Ayrshire, the Scottish Conservatives lost two seats but remains the largest party with 10 councillors. The SNP keeps nine seats, Labour remains on five and there are four independent councillors, up two from 2017.
- North Ayrshire had no overall majority but keeps the SNP as the largest party despite two gains for the Tories. Arran bucked the national trend to return its Conservative councillor with a surge in support of 19% as SNP support dropped by 14%. BBC Scotland political editor Glen Campbell said this could reflect local concern over ferry services for the island.