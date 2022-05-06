Scottish Labour takes control in West Dunbartonshire election
- Published
Scottish Labour has gained West Dunbartonshire Council, which previously had no party in "overall control" but was led by the SNP.
Twelve of the 22 seats on the council were won by Scottish Labour, giving the party a majority.
Former council leader Jonathan McColl retained his SNP seat for Lomond.
Labour also returned the most seats on Inverclyde Council with nine councillors, just ahead of the SNP with eight.
In 2017, no party won a majority in any of Scotland's 32 councils, which are selected using the single transferable vote system.
The SNP had previously been the largest party at in West Dunbartonshire and had formed the administration.
Scottish Labour gained four council seats, the SNP won nine, down one, and the Conservatives lost both their seats. A Residents Association candidate won the remaining seat.
Dumbarton MSP Jackie Baillie tweeted that she was "delighted" with the result.
"All of the candidates we stood were elected," she wrote, adding her thanks to party leader Anas Sarwar for his support.
Inverclyde, home to the troubled Ferguson shipyard, saw gains for both the SNP and Labour from their positions on 2017.
But two Alba councillors, who had defected from SNP, were not re-elected and their seats were retaken by SNP candidates. The Scottish Conservatives have two and there are three independents.
Ward one in Inverclyde was one of only eight in the whole of Scotland that stood uncontested, and returned one candidate each for SNP, Scottish Labour and the Scottish Conservatives.
Labour group leader Stephen McCabe hopes to form another minority administration.
The Scottish National Party remains the largest group on East Ayrshire council with 14 of 32 seats.
Labour gained one to get 10 seats and the Conservatives dropped to four from six in the last election.
National/city trends aside, this result is seismic. For years, Pollokshields was the only Tory seat in Glasgow and it seemed we would never take it. Congrats to @SNPNorman and (Norman won’t mind this) especially to @ZenGhani - he’s a v talented young guy and I’m so proud of him. https://t.co/TuwBo6hd34— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 6, 2022
In Glasgow City Council, Scotland's largest local authority, SNP councillor Susan Aitken, the council's leader since 2017, retained her seat in the Langside ward but lost her majority of first preference votes to Holly Bruce from the Scottish Greens.
However, Scotland's first minister hailed a "seismic" result for the SNP in Glasgow after Tory councillor David Meikle - the husband of former MP Natalie McGarry - lost his seat in the Pollokshields ward to the SNP.
Ms Sturgeon said on Twitter: "National/city trends aside, this result is seismic. For years, Pollokshields was the only Tory seat in Glasgow and it seemed we would never take it."
In Glasgow's east end, the council's Scottish Conservatives leader Thomas Kerr retained his seat in Shettleston. He defied the odds to gain the seat in the deprived area in 2017, when he was a 20-year-old PR and advertising student.
In that ward two Labour councillors were voted in at the expense of the SNP, which lost one of its two seats.
SNP and Labour 'very close'
Leader of the Glasgow Labour group Malcolm Cunning was voted in on first preference in the Linn ward.
Mr Cunning said the results indicated the people of Glasgow were seeking change in their council, adding the city under the SNP's leadership had become a "mess".
He said: "I have seen throughout the election there is a particularly Glasgow phenomenon going on and that is about the state of the city. That is about the rubbish in our streets, bin collections missed, potholes, and simple mess that the city has developed over the last five years."
But he predicted the SNP and Labour would be "very close together" by the end of the day.