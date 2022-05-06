Man accused of throwing cup at Hearts' Barrie McKay appears in court
A man has appeared in court accused of assaulting Hearts player Barrie McKay during a match with Celtic.
Zack Griffiths, 24, allegedly threw a cup at the winger at Celtic Park on 2 December 2021.
He made no plea when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court and the case was continued until later this month.
Mr Griffiths, from Aberdeen, faces an alternative charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at the same time and place.
Court papers state Griffiths threw a cup on to the field of play in close proximity to a football player.
Celtic won the match 1-0 with Kyogo Furuhashi scoring in the first half.