Rangers fans rush to book travel to Seville
By Jack Ewing
BBC Scotland news
- Published
Thousands of Rangers fans are caught up in an online stampede to book travel to Seville for the Europa League final.
The team secured a place in their first European final in 14 years after a 3-1 victory against RB Leipzig at Ibrox.
Supporters have rushed to book travel by plane, train and automobile to get to Spain a week on Wednesday.
John Lundstram's goal sent fans rushing to travel websites looking to find any way they could to get to the city for the final against Eintracht Frankfurt.
One Scottish travel agent is looking into chartered flights after being contacted by thousands of fans hoping to head to Seville.
Barrhead Travel has been inundated with demand from Rangers fans overnight.
The firm's president, Jacqueline Dobson, told BBC Scotland the company was putting together packages using other Spanish airports such as Malaga and Faro which will allow easy access into Seville.
Charter flights
She said: "This is a momentous occasion for fans, so we anticipate that demand is only going to continue rising. We're therefore looking at what else we can do for our customers: one option is chartering flights and we are currently pursuing this as an option.
"Anyone looking to travel to Seville should ensure they book with a reputable travel agent to guarantee full financial protection and certainty on their booking."
Simon Calder, travel editor at The Independent, said fans would find ever more creative routes to Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.
He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that flights were already scarce.
"The only direct flights from the UK that will get you there on the day of the match in good time and fly you back the next day are Easyjet from Gatwick and it looks as though Rangers fans who live in London are already flying out on those flights," he said.
"The lunchtime flight on the Wednesday of the match is £384 outbound. There is one flight available the next morning at £632, so the round trip just over £1,000.
"Bluntly, the longer you can stay in Spain the less it will cost. So you could book a lovely package holiday on the costa del sol and make a side trip. Trains from Malaga only take a couple of hours and cost £50 or £60 return."
On the Easyjet website on Friday morning, only one direct outbound flight was still available at £742.99.
Simon Calder also recommended turning the midweek match into a holiday.
He said: "I can get you a package deal from Glasgow to Estepona with Tui for £780 for a week's holiday. You can half that if you don't mind flying from Manchester. Then you just hop up to Seville. But the first train back is at 06:50 in the morning."
1972 replay
He even suggested fans try their own replay of 1972's famous victory in the Cup Winners Cup final when the Gers beat Soviet team Dynamo Moscow 3-2 at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.
He said: "There's a flight on Ryanair from Prestwick to Barcelona on Tuesday the 17th.
"Stay overnight and maybe drive down from there, park your car in Seville, see the match then drive back through the night to Barcelona to avoid those painfully expensive hotel charges."
Hotel charges have also been soaring online.
The cheapest deal for a three-star hotel on a popular hotel booking site for one night on Wednesday 18 May, was £476 for two people the morning after the Ibrox side made the final.
But there is not expected to be any shortage of fans willing to pay whatever it takes.
Sports writer and commentator, Roddy Forsyth, told BBC Scotland: "The Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium stadium has a capacity of not that much more than 40,000.
"So if we take all the Rangers fans who were there last night, plus all the relatives and friends who want to go then we would need to have a stadium four or five times that size."