Rangers fans rush to book travel to Seville
By Jack Ewing & Ashleigh Swan
BBC Scotland news
- Published
Thousands of Rangers fans are caught up in an online stampede to book travel to Seville for the Europa League final.
The team secured a place in their first European final in 14 years after a 3-1 victory against RB Leipzig at Ibrox.
Supporters have rushed to book travel by plane, train and automobile to get to Spain a week on Wednesday.
John Lundstram's goal sent fans rushing to travel websites looking to find any way they could to get to the city for the final against Eintracht Frankfurt.
One Scottish travel agent is looking into chartered flights after being contacted by thousands of fans hoping to head to Seville.
Barrhead Travel has been inundated with demand from Rangers fans overnight.
The firm's president, Jacqueline Dobson, told BBC Scotland the company was putting together packages using other Spanish airports, such as Malaga, which will allow easy access into Seville.
Charter flights
She said: "This is a momentous occasion for fans, so we anticipate that demand is only going to continue rising. We're therefore looking at what else we can do for our customers: one option is chartering flights and we are currently pursuing this as an option.
"Anyone looking to travel to Seville should ensure they book with a reputable travel agent to guarantee full financial protection and certainty on their booking."
Simon Calder, travel editor at The Independent, said fans would find ever more creative routes to Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.
He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that flights were already scarce.
"The only direct flights from the UK that will get you there on the day of the match in good time and fly you back the next day are Easyjet from Gatwick and it looks as though Rangers fans who live in London are already flying out on those flights," he said.
"The lunchtime flight on the Wednesday of the match is £384 outbound. There is one flight available the next morning at £632, so the round trip just over £1,000.
"Bluntly, the longer you can stay in Spain the less it will cost. So you could book a lovely package holiday on the costa del sol and make a side trip. Trains from Malaga only take a couple of hours and cost £50 or £60 return."
Hotel charges have also been soaring online.
The cheapest deal for a three-star hotel on a popular hotel booking site for one night on Wednesday 18 May, was £476 for two people the morning after the Ibrox side made the final.
'Seville will be rocking'
Richie Marr, 37, from Glasgow, booked flights and accommodation to Seville before the semi-final "in the hope we'd make it".
Mr Marr and four others will fly to Alicante on 17 May staying at a friend's house in Torrevieja. On the day of the final they will make the five-hour drive in a rental car to Seville, with an Airbnb booked in the city for the evening.
Mr Marr said he was hoping to get tickets but said: "Just being there will be amazing.
"We are absolutely over the moon they did it. Seville will be rocking. There's nowhere else in the world we'd rather be."
Jim Shields from Stewarton is travelling with his niece for the game. They are flying into Barcelona and will need to find a way to get to Seville which is about a six-hour train journey away.
He said: "We have managed to get a flight into Barcelona from Edinburgh on Wednesday morning and a flight back from Barcelona on Thursday morning.
"We need to figure out a way between Barcelona and Seville in between, we are looking at flights, trains, bus and hiring a car."
'Need a bigger stadium'
There is not expected to be any shortage of fans willing to pay whatever it takes.
Sports writer and commentator, Roddy Forsyth, told BBC Scotland: "The Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium stadium has a capacity of not that much more than 40,000.
"So if we take all the Rangers fans who were there last night, plus all the relatives and friends who want to go then we would need to have a stadium four or five times that size."