HMP Barlinnie gets first prison body scanner in Scotland
The Scottish Prison Service has introduced its first body scanner in HMP Barlinnie as part of efforts to cut down on smuggling contraband.
The instant internal images can reveal weapons, mobile phones and drugs.
All Scottish jails are now photocopying prisoners' mail to prevent letters soaked in substances entering cells.
Barlinnie governor Michael Stoney said there had been a big reduction in prisoners being taken to hospital as a result of drug-induced fits.
He told the BBC: "We've stopped lots of drugs coming into the prison and the prison seems far more settled. The staff will report the areas they're working in are far more settled.
"The individuals are back to being predictable and able to work with, the prisoners will report that the prison feels safer again - they're not under pressure to bring drugs in, get drugs sent in or use drugs themselves."
The body scanner, which has been operational for six months in the Glasgow jail, is licensed by the UK government.
By October last year 73 jails across England and Wales had use of body scanners.
'Powerful substances'
Illegal substances often get inside prisons through drug-soaked clothing or letters before being smoked.
In November it was revealed there had been a surge in drug seizures in Scotland's prisons during the Covid pandemic.
There had been an 18-fold increase in stoppages of so-called "street valium" in the space of a year, while seizures of psychoactive substances had nearly doubled.
At the time SPS said it had invested in new ways to detect drugs.
Letter photocopying has been in place since December last year in HMP Barlinnie, and across the prison estate.
Previously prison officers would be able to scan items for substances but would not be able to screen every item due to volume.
Mr Stoney estimated that HMP Barlinnie inmates receive about 340 letters per day.
He said that impregnated mail would occasionally get through searches and result in "pockets of activity", including prisoners being sent to hospital after smoking letters.
"These substances are particularly powerful and can cause a lot of long term damage and short term damage," he added. "Photocopying the mail prevents another route of entry."
The new HMP Glasgow - a replacement for Barlinnie - is expected to open in 2026.