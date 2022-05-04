First Glasgow workers call off planned strikes after improved pay offer
First Glasgow workers have called off two planned strikes after voting to accept an improved pay offer.
About 60 of the firm's employees, including bus cleaners and shunters, voted by 89% to accept the offer in a ballot turnout of 92%.
They had threatened to strike for 48-hours on 4 and 5 May, and again on 18 and 19 May.
Their union Unite Scotland had previously criticised First Glasgow for offering an "insulting" pay offer.
Unite said the new deal "ensures a significant pay increase along with improvements to sickness pay which will increase by up to 50%".
The previous offer would have brought some workers up to £9.48 per hour, backdated between August 2021 and April 2022 .
That would have been be two pence less than the new national minimum wage rate of £9.50 which came into force in April.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "These workers took a stand against poverty wages and they won. Their pay and sickness entitlements have now significantly improved.
Wendy Dunsmore, Unite industrial officer, added: "The deal was overwhelming accepted by our members meaning that the strikes are now off.
"The cleaners and shunters will now receive pay and benefits in line with their fellow workers at First Glasgow including sickness pay which will increase by up to 50%. It's a deal we are pleased to get over the line."