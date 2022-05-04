Former primary school teacher to face sex act trial
- Published
A former school teacher is to stand trial accused of performing a sex act in front of a boy.
Gerald King, 69, allegedly used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards the boy, aged between seven and 11, at a Glasgow primary school.
Court papers state that the offence took place on an occasion between August 1991 and June 1995.
Mr King, who was also football coach, pled not guilty to the single charge at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
The charge claims Mr King invited the boy into a room where he was changing before performing the sex act.
A trial was fixed for December by Sheriff John McCormick.
Mr King, of the city's Springburn area, had his bail continued meantime.