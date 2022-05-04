Highland Kings race apologises for markings on Arran mountain
By Jack Ewing
BBC Scotland news
- Published
Organisers of a luxury ultramarathon have apologised after leaving yellow markings on an Arran mountain.
Highland Kings said work to remove the marks on Goatfell, made with biodegradable chalk, was now complete.
An ascent of the mountain formed part of day four of the event, which cost competitors more than £15,000 to enter.
Landowners National Trust for Scotland (NTS) said it had been assured there would be no signage and was "very disappointed" markers had been used.
Goatfell is Arran's highest mountain and is part of land on the island owned by the trust.
An NTS spokesman said: "We were very disappointed given that we had made prior contact with the organisers and had asked them not to use signs or drones on the hill and were told that there would be no signage at all but people marshals only.
"We made it clear to them that we expect all events on Trust land to be operated on a 'leave no trace' basis."
The NTS said it had made contact with event organisers via its solicitor after the navigation markers were discovered last week.
Rangers are expected to check that all signs have been removed over the next few days.
The Highland Kings event involved 120 miles (193km) of trail running on Scotland's west coast and included transfers by speedboats to luxury accommodation at the end of each day.
A spokesperson said the company was "acutely conscious" of the environmental impact that races like this could have and would "learn from this experience".
"We sincerely apologise for the upset we have caused in relation to route markers on our recent ultramarathon event," the statement added.
"It was always in our operations plan to have our team return to the route in the days following the event to remove all trace of the biodegradable chalk.
"All materials during the event were specifically selected to protect our green spaces including the use of biodegradable chalk."
However, Arran-based mountain leader and wildlife guide Lucy Wallace said she was concerned about the long-term environmental impact of the markings.
"They are a bit of an eye sore but they are also potentially damaging the rock they are sitting on because the rock is a granite - it's a very acidic environment," she said.
"The lichens that live on the granite need this acidic environment to exist and the paint has basically changed the Ph and chemistry of the rock."
Ms Wallace said many local hill users had been upset by the use of the bright yellow markings.
"The marks are every 20 metres along a really obvious path. There was absolutely no need for this whatsoever," she told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme.
"There are quite a few really successful and sustainable running events that happen on Arran and they use marshals and flag markers which they then take off the hill after the event."