Dog walker attacked after argument with golfers at Johnstone club
- Published
A dog walker was left with a serious head injury after being attacked at a Renfrewshire golf course following an argument with a group of golfers.
Police said the man had been walking his dog near the 16th green and 17th tee of the Cochrane Castle Golf Club in Johnstone when the argument broke out.
The 49-year-old was taken to Paisley's Royal Alexandra Hospital.
Police have appealed for information about the incident, which happened at about 17:55 on Sunday.
Det Sgt Jason Buxton, of Paisley CID, said: "A man has been seriously injured and it's imperative we trace whoever is responsible."
He said officers had been carrying out inquiries in the surrounding area since the attack.
"We believe the area would have been quite busy with golfers and would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch," he said.
"If you were in the area at the time, please think back and get in touch with us if you have any information which may be able to assist our investigation."