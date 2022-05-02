Rod Stewart pulls pints for punters in Glasgow pub
Singer Rod Stewart surprised regulars at a Glasgow pub after getting behind the bar to give bar staff a hand.
The Celtic superfan jumped behind the bar at the Dirty Duchess in the city's Argyle Street after his team drew 1-1 with Rangers in the Old Firm derby.
The Maggie May singer was spotted at the match in Parkhead earlier on Sunday afternoon.
He was accompanied at Celtic Park by sons Alastair and Aiden and Scottish singer/songwriter John McLaughlin.
The pub posted a photo of the 77-year-old star on social media.
Mr Stewart was pictured talking to customers while leaning on the beer pumps beside freshly poured pints.
The post said: "Great to have spare bartender Rod 'the mod' Stewart tonight!"
It is not the only time the singer has enjoyed the city's hospitality recently.
He was seen at Irish-themed Murphy's on Bell Street on 26 April.
Mr Stewart, a lifelong Celtic supporter, also cheered his team from a VIP box at Hampden Park on 17 April.
The star - whose father was Scottish - saw the Hoops take on Glasgow rivals Rangers during the Scottish Cup semi-final.